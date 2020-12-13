Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 428 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 82.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 15.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Accenture by 42.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 20.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $245.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.44. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $253.93. The stock has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.