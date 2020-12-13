Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $143,000 Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $12.23 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLDR shares. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In related news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $53,664.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,074,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,292.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,508. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.