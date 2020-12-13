Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $183,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.48 and a 200 day moving average of $95.88. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

