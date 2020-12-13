Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Baidu by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,289,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $161.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.07. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $163.40.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.45.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

