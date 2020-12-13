Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWVG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,114,000.

RWVG stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45. Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $60.51.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.