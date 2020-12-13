Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10,205.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $30.37.

