Kathmere Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $2,813,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $72,252,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 31,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

