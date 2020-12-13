Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) a €50.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renault SA (RNO.PA) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.55 ($37.11).

EPA:RNO opened at €35.09 ($41.28) on Wednesday. Renault SA has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business’s fifty day moving average is €28.67 and its 200 day moving average is €24.27.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

