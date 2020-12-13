Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €21.51 ($25.31).

Get Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) alerts:

Shares of UG stock opened at €20.73 ($24.39) on Wednesday. Peugeot S.A. has a 1-year low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a 1-year high of €21.01 ($24.72). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.58.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.