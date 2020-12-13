Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOEJ. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.78 ($37.39).

Get NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €38.80 ($45.65) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.61. NORMA Group SE has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12 month high of €42.06 ($49.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 668.97.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.