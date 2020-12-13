Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €63.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.43 ($82.86).

Shares of BMW opened at €70.51 ($82.95) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12 month high of €77.31 ($90.95). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €68.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €60.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

