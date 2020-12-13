Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.89.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.13. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

