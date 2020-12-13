Klimatas (KTS) Price Reaches $0.0106 on Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. Klimatas has a market cap of $7,683.42 and $14.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00180671 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009560 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00026184 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005470 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009548 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

