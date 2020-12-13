Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) Given a €111.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KBX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €106.73 ($125.56).

KBX stock opened at €104.28 ($122.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.09. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 1 year high of €111.32 ($130.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €104.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €101.01.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

