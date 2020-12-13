Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

KYOCY stock opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $70.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.94.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

