Lake Street Capital Boosts SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target to $15.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STKL. ValuEngine cut shares of SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $928.16 million, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $314.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at $6,344,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SunOpta by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 417,301 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 692,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 401,052 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,567,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 187,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

