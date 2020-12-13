Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Land Securities Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£13.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft of well-connected, experience-led retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs, with a growing focus on London.

