Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Land Securities Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£13.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft of well-connected, experience-led retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs, with a growing focus on London.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.