Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

