Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

LEVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.37, a PEG ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.91. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 125,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $2,088,398.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,398.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 5,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $88,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $88,800.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,725,654 shares of company stock worth $30,171,303. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,170 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

