LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LPL. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of LG Display from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LG Display from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

LPL stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. LG Display has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in LG Display by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LG Display by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 594,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LG Display by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

