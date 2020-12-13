LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

LGIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of LGI Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of LGI Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.71.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $107.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.68. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $132.98.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $924,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $965,830.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Third Security LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

