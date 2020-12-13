Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Reaches $3.49 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004683 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $468,264.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00418421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

