Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $468,264.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004683 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00418421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

