Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

LMST stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $95.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 348,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.