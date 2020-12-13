LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in LKQ were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in LKQ by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in LKQ by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in LKQ by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 80,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

