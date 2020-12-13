Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) vs. QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Logiq and QuinStreet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million 3.46 -$6.54 million N/A N/A QuinStreet $490.34 million 2.26 $18.10 million $0.34 61.59

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq.

Risk and Volatility

Logiq has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Logiq and QuinStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.45%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Logiq.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00% QuinStreet 3.69% 7.49% 5.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Logiq on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

