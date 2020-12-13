Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $17.50 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTMNF. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Gold to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTMNF opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

