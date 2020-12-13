Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of MGTA opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.58.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,333,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 273,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 165,994 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

