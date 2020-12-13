Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mallinckrodt Plc. is engaged in pharmaceuticals business. It develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. The company’s Specialty Pharmaceuticals segment includes branded and generic drugs and Medical Imaging segment includes contrast media and nuclear imaging agents. Mallinckrodt Plc. is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $6.42.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

