ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.05. ManpowerGroup posted earnings of $2.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NYSE:MAN opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

