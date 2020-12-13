Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

