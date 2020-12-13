Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report sales of $40.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.89 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $36.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $157.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.48 billion to $159.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $173.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $163.95 billion to $178.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.51. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.