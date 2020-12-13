Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MIME. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mimecast from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 199.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $355,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $54,882.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,179 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,642 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 27.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,308,000 after purchasing an additional 842,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 205.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,558,000 after purchasing an additional 735,324 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth $28,935,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 44.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 513,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth $16,494,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

