Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCRI. Truist increased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.29.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $956.98 million, a P/E ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 35.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $204,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

