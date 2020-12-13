Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (MTE.L) (LON:MTE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,467.40

Shares of Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (MTE.L) (LON:MTE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,467.40 and traded as high as $1,570.00. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (MTE.L) shares last traded at $1,544.90, with a volume of 40,247 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,467.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,353.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £258.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72. The company has a current ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 21.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (MTE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 20.22%.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

