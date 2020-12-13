Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) (LON:MTU) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $128.46

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) (LON:MTU) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.46 and traded as high as $130.00. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) shares last traded at $128.13, with a volume of 357,541 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 38.84 and a current ratio of 38.84. The stock has a market cap of £214.47 million and a P/E ratio of 29.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L)’s previous dividend of $1.26. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L)’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

