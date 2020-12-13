Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) a €46.40 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.92 ($50.50).

ETR SHL opened at €41.51 ($48.84) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1-year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €38.29 and a 200-day moving average of €40.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion and a PE ratio of 29.39.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

