Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Straumann stock opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. Straumann has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $63.07.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

