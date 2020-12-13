MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities downgraded shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for MTS Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

MTSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MTS Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MTS Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MTS Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTS Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.57. MTS Systems has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $58.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MTS Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

