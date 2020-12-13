MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities downgraded shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for MTS Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.
MTSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MTS Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MTS Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MTS Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTS Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.
NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.57. MTS Systems has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $58.78.
About MTS Systems
MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.
