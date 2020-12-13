Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.94

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and traded as high as $19.84. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 34,659 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 697,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 314,466 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.