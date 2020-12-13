Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.94

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and traded as high as $19.84. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 34,659 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS)
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
