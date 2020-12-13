Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 176 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 22.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.54.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total transaction of $358,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,682,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,950 shares of company stock worth $1,216,250. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $270.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.22. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $273.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

