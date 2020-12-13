Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 216 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $203.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $211.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.