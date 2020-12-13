Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 216 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.38.

Union Pacific stock opened at $203.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $211.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

