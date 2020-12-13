Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 465 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,932,000 after purchasing an additional 787,617 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average of $93.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

