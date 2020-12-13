Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 800 Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 72.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 828.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 103.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Shares of SILK opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 14.50. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $435,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $423,139.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,991 shares of company stock worth $5,132,931. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.