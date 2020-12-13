Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 825 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $3,461,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $6,496,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $54.07 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

