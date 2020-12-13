Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.89.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 235,789 shares of company stock valued at $121,329,268 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $503.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.65. The stock has a market cap of $222.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

