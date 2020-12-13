Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 23.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,217,019. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $688.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 135.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $735.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $743.58. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

