Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 185 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,130,000 after acquiring an additional 36,788 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $961,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Paycom Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $423.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 140.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $442.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.64.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,972,860. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

