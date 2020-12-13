Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,040 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.7% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

